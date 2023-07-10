AOC Says DeSantis ‘Can’t Out-Trump’ Trump: ‘Made Some Very Large, Critical Errors’

Published by

Benzinga

In a recent episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki”, New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) expressed her views on the ongoing GOP presidential race, singling out one candidate for making “critical” errors, Fox News reports. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to AOC, is attempting to emulate former President Donald Trump, a strategy she believes is flawed. “You can't out-Trump Trump, that's what he's trying to do,” she stated. “I think that Governor DeSantis has made some very large, critical errors,” she said. See Also: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fears Biden Will Obstruct Bipart…

Read More