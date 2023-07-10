Towleroad Gay News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects On The Time His Mom Thought His Childhood Room Decor Meant He Was Gay

Published by
Benzinga
 

As a young was pursuing his dream of becoming a renowned bodybuilder, his bedroom was filled with images of boxing and wrestling champions, which concerned his mother. What Happened: During a recent event, the former California governor opened up about his mother's initial reactions to his unusual choice of wall decor. “My mother was always looking at that wall, and she said, ‘All of your friends have pictures of girls. Where did I go wrong?'” Schwarzenegger recalled, recounting his mother's daily tears in front of the wall until she sought medical advice. Confused and wo…

