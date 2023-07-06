Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Aubrey O'Day Says She Slept With Donald Trump Jr. At 'One Of The Biggest Gay Parties in New York'

Leave a Comment

684993 origin 1
Published by
Knewz

In a recent appearance on Michael Cohen's podcast Mea Culpa, Aubrey O'Day, the former Celebrity Apprentice star and member of Danity Kane, claimed to have had an affair with , the son of former President Donald Trump. O'Day claimed their affair began in a gay club bathroom, revealing details about their first sexual encounter. “I was hosting a gay club and our first time going out together — he wanted to see me so bad — and I told him, ‘Well, I'm gonna be at a gay club tonight,'” she told Cohen. “So Don shows up to the gay club — and I'm talking about this is one of the biggest…

Read More

Related Posts