Aubrey O'Day Says She Slept With Donald Trump Jr. At 'One Of The Biggest Gay Parties in New York'

Published by

Knewz

In a recent appearance on Michael Cohen's podcast Mea Culpa, Aubrey O'Day, the former Celebrity Apprentice star and member of Danity Kane, claimed to have had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump. O'Day claimed their affair began in a gay club bathroom, revealing details about their first sexual encounter. “I was hosting a gay club and our first time going out together — he wanted to see me so bad — and I told him, ‘Well, I'm gonna be at a gay club tonight,'” she told Cohen. “So Don shows up to the gay club — and I'm talking about this is one of the biggest…

Read More