‘Barbie’ movie revives interest in doll collectors’ market



Reuters Published by

By Rachel Nostrant and Julia Harte (Reuters) – Matthew Keith bought his first Barbie dolls in the 1970s using his allowance money, hiding them from his parents for fear they would say the toys were not masculine enough. Today, 22 feet of bookshelves in his Los Angeles home are filled with his Barbie collection, worth around $20,000. The middle school teacher's Instagram account, “DollsOnTheBrain,” has more than 70,000 followers – about 15,000 of whom he picked up in the last few weeks. What used to be an arcane hobby has become far more popular recently, fueled by the advertising campaign and …

Read More