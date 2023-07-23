‘Barbie’ slammed by conservatives as ‘man-hating woke propaganda’ amid box office success

Published by

New York Daily News

Conservatives aren't playing with “Barbie,” with many on the right slamming the colorful blockbuster as a “woke … flaming garbage heap.” The likes of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, Sen. Ted Cruz, and the wife of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz are among those who have taken to the streets — also known as social media and Fox News — to denounce Greta Gerwig's film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Dubbed a “flaming garbage heap of a film,” Shapiro tweeted that the flick is “one of the most woke movies I have ever seen.” Speaking on Fox News, 52-year-old Cruz admitted to not having seen th…

Read More