Brittney Griner’s Wife Turns Heads With Concert Outfit

Published by

The Spun

By Andrew Holleran Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, have been having a pretty good year. The WNBA star has been enjoying life back at home, after being imprisoned in Russia for nearly a full year. While Brittey Griner is playing in the WNBA, her attorney wife has been working hard, as well. But this weekend, Cherelle Griner decided to let loose and have some fun at a Beyonce concert. The wife of the longtime women's basketball star clearly had a good time at the concert with her friends. Cherelle Griner uploaded some photos and videos to her social media accounts on Saturday nigh…

Read More