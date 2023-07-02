Bud Light Fires Back at Dylan Mulvaney After Trans Influencer Claims They Abandoned Her During Partnership Backlash

Published by

Radar Online

Anheuser-Busch fired back at Dylan Mulvaney this week after the transgender influencer accused Bud Light of abandoning her during their controversial partnership campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned. The embattled beer company responded to Mulvaney's allegations on Thursday night, just hours after the 26-year-old social media star posted a blistering video against Bud Light to Instagram. According to a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch, the beer company remains “committed” to the “partnerships” they have “forged” with “those in the LGBTQ+ community.” The spokesperson also said that the “safety”…

Read More