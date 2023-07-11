Caitlyn Jenner Mocks Anti-trans Ron DeSantis Supporter in Fight Over Trump: ‘You Have Bigger Breasts Than Me!’

Published by

Radar Online

Caitlyn Jenner mocked an anti-transgender Republican this weekend after the conservative pundit said Donald Trump was “as pro-trans” as President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising back-and-forth took place on Sunday after former Trump supporter-turned-Ron DeSantis backer John Cardillo accused the former president of being “as pro-trans as Biden” and having “Bruce Jenner in lipstick as a media surrogate.” “Trump is as pro-trans as Biden,” Cardillo tweeted. “He allowed trans contestants into Miss Universe, opposed NC's bathroom bill, and has Bruce Jenner in lipstick as a med…

Read More