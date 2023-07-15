Charles Barkley Delivers an Outspoken Take on the Bud Light Controversy

Published by

The Street

By Colin Salao Charles Barkley has always been candid. He's also long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. The NBA Hall of Famer and TNT (WBD) – Get Free Report analyst once again showed his support for the LGBTQ+ community, this time amid the Bud Light (BUDFF) – Get Free Report controversy. Bud Light has been attacked by the right for partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April. Barkley was recorded speaking in a bar on a video posted by TikTok user l._banana. “If you're gay, bless you. If you're trans, bless you. And if you have a problem with that, f*** you!” Barkley…

