Chinese autonomous vehicle tech raises concerns, US transportation chief says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Transportation Secretary said on Thursday his agency has national security concerns about Chinese autonomous vehicle companies in the American market after some lawmakers called for restrictions on their operations. “Whether we are talking about hardware or software, in the same way there are concerns around telecom or , there are concerns around transportation technologies,” Buttigieg said in an interview with Reuters. Buttigieg said the United States needs to better understand “the true ownership of the different enterprises that are supplying…

