Dave Chappelle sets August NYC dates as opener for 2023 US comedy tour

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Dave Chappelle is hitting the road this fall, setting two New York City dates for the kickoff of his 2023 comedy tour. The multi-city “Dave Chappelle Live” comedy jaunt will open at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23. Produced by Live Nation, the tour goes on to include stops in Detroit, New Orleans and Nashville, Tennessee — concluding in early October at the United Center in Chicago. Presale tickets went on sale Wednesday, while the general sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. In recent years, the 49-year-old funnyman has become a lightning ro…

Read More