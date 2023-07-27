Towleroad Gay News

‘Depraved and sadistic’: Cori Bush pushes for end to solitary confinement with new bill

The Kansas City Star

Rep. unveiled a bill Thursday aimed at limiting the use of solitary confinement in prisons, a practice the St. Louis Democrat called “depraved and sadistic.” The End Solitary Confinement Act would largely prohibit the use of solitary confinement in federal prisons, including immigration detention facilities, while incentivizing state and local correctional facilities to stop using the practice. “It is indisputable that solitary confinement is torture,” Bush said during a virtual news conference. ”It doesn't matter what it's called, whether it's administrative segregation, restrictive…

