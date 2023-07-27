‘Depraved and sadistic’: Cori Bush pushes for end to solitary confinement with new bill

Published by

The Kansas City Star

Rep. Cori Bush unveiled a bill Thursday aimed at limiting the use of solitary confinement in prisons, a practice the St. Louis Democrat called “depraved and sadistic.” The End Solitary Confinement Act would largely prohibit the use of solitary confinement in federal prisons, including immigration detention facilities, while incentivizing state and local correctional facilities to stop using the practice. “It is indisputable that solitary confinement is torture,” Bush said during a virtual news conference. ”It doesn't matter what it's called, whether it's administrative segregation, restrictive…

Read More