Donald Trump blasted his indictments, slammed President Biden and Ron DeSantis, and disparaged Philly at Erie rally

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

ERIE, Pa. — With a familiar medley of insults, falsehoods, and digressions, former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening bashed the criminal indictments mounting against him, attacked President Joe Biden, and repeated his lies about election fraud at a rally in a bellwether region in northwest Pennsylvania. In an unusually punctual appearance, Trump took the stage at 6 p.m in front of approximately 4,000 people at the Erie Insurance Arena to repeat some of his greatest hits from his signature rallies and add a few new ones. He promised to save the U.S. economy, purge the “deep state” from…

Read More