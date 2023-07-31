Towleroad Gay News

Elon Musk threatens to sue hate speech monitor for pointing out racists are thriving on his platform

Published by
Raw Story

X CEO is now threatening to sue an organization that monitors internet after it released research showing that racists are thriving on his platform. The New York Times reports that lawyers representing X recently sent a letter to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which published papers last month arguing that hate speech was flourishing on Musk's platform, as it took no action against the vast majority of accounts that were flagged for tweeting out hate speech. The lawyers accused the Center for Countering Digital Hate of making “a series of troubling and baseless c…

