‘Extreme’ and ‘Homophobic’: Ron DeSantis Under Fire From Inside the GOP Over ‘Deranged’ Attack on Donald Trump

To wrap up “Pride Month,” let's hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…



pic.twitter.com/FT7LdW4vls — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 30, 2023

Published by

Radar Online

The Log Cabin Republicans, the largest LGBT Republican organization in the United States, have publicly denounced Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for a controversial campaign ad that attacked former President Donald Trump's connections to the LGBT community, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ad, posted by the DeSantis War Room on Twitter last Friday, featured a 2016 clip of Trump promising to protect the rights of LGBTQ citizens. Trump's remarks following the tragic Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, where 49 people lost their lives, were used in the attack ad against the former Presid…

Read More