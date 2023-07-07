Greece boat tragedy, Titan sub & dehumanising hypocrisy

Published by

Al-Araby

The sea sent a chilling message in the middle of June, following two horrific accidents. The first: a vessel carrying 750 people across the Mediterranean, fleeing the hell of their countries towards what they believed would be a place of safety. Crammed onto a fishing trawler, they'd paid the smugglers everything they had to secure a spot. The boat is nameless, was old and rusty, with enough room for a quarter of the number that was onboard. Passengers set off from Tobruk on Libya's eastern coast, unaware the smugglers had tricked them when they said the ship was safe and assured them they wou…

Read More