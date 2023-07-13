Harry Potter book bought second-hand for just 30p sells for staggering amount at auction

Published by

A highly prized first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has been snapped up for £10,500 at auction, having been purchased second hand for just 30p. This copy of the first novel in JK Rowling's Harry Potter series was given an estimated value of £3,000 to £5,000. However, an online bidder in Los Angeles swooped in with a bid of £10,500 to take home the first edition. In 1997, Bloomsbury published a first batch of just 500 first edition first impressions and, of those, the book sold is one of only 300 set aside for libraries. An unnamed individual from Staffordhsire purchased t…

