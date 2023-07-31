Heineken CEO Has Some Harsh Criticism For Bud Light’s Actions

Published by

The Street

By Tony Owusu Investors will have a chance to hear directly from Anheuser Busch InBev (BUD) – Get Free Report executives this week about their thought process surrounding their ill-fated Bud Light marketing campaign. While the company isn’t scheduled to report earnings until August 3 before the opening bell, rivals like Heineken (HEINY) – Get Free Report have already released their results and the media is curious about the company’s take on Bud Light’s situation. DON’T MISS: The Bud Light Controversy and Its Impacts Explained “Yes, particularly in the Western world, we do see a lot of polariz…

Read More