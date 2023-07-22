Hungary’s Orban condemns EU federalism, LGBTQ ‘offensive’

Published by

Reuters

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday renewed an attack on the European Union for conducting what he called an “LGBTQ offensive”, saying his nationalist government would protect the country's Christian roots. In a speech in Romania, Orban – a long-standing critic of Brussels – also said he hoped next year's European parliament elections would strengthen governments within the bloc that reject the “federalism” represented by Germany and France. In power since 2010, Orban passed a law in 2021 banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender…

Read More