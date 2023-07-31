‘It’s bizarre’: Wisconsin Republicans want 14-year-olds to be able to serve alcohol

Published by

AlterNet

Before President Ronald Reagan signed the National Minimum Drinking Age Act of 1984 into law, the drinking age varied from state to state in the U.S. Some states allowed minors to legally purchase alcohol at 18, but Reagan and members of Congress agreed that 21 should become the national standard. What still varies from state to state is how old one needs to be legally serve alcohol. Some states allow minors to serve alcohol in restaurants even though they can't legally purchase it. The Guardian's Wilfred Chan reports that some GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin favor lowering the age for legally serv…

Read More