Jordan’s parliament refuses to outlaw ‘homosexual material’

Jordan’s parliament refused Thursday a proposed legislation amendment that seeks to punish those who circulate material that ‘promotes homosexuality’ over the internet on Thursday. Islamic Action Front MP Yanal Freihat proposed the addition of a text to the controversial cybercrimes legislation which has just been passed by the Jordanian lower house and will be scrutinised in the senate on Tuesday. The addition included wording to “punish anyone who sends, prepares, distributes or supports any homosexual material or propaganda using digital means, whether on social media or via private groups”…

