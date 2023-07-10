Kansas judge orders Kelly administration to stop allowing gender changes on driver’s licenses

Published by

The Kansas City Star

A Shawnee County District Court judge on Monday ordered the Kansas Department of Revenue to immediately stop processing any gender marker change requests for driver's licenses and to take steps to ensure any future licenses issued, or renewed, reflect a resident's sex assigned at birth. Judge Teresa Watson said Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration's decision to continue allowing gender marker changes despite a new law defining man and woman based upon sex assigned at birth could result in “immediate and irreparable injury.” The order came in response to alawsuit filed Friday by Kansas …

Read More