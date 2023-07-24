Kinky Clown Unmasked: John Wayne Gacy Lured Innocents Into Awful Den of Despair (FPD CASE VAULT)

Published by

Front Page Detectives

By day, he was a devoted husband, a perfect father and a seemingly respectable member of his community. He loved to help neighbors, raise money for charities and entertain kids as Pogo the Clown. Once, the local Jaycees even voted John Wayne Gacy their Man of the Year. But by night, Gacy was one of America’s most prolific serial killers: responsible for savagely raping, torturing and slaughtering at least 33 boys and young men during a six-year wave of terror in the 1970s. “He was a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, a man with two faces,” says shocked friend and neighbor Anthony de Laurentis. Sadistic …

