Larry Bird Didn’t Want To Play Next Celtics Game When He Heard About Magic Johnson’s HIV Diagnosis

Published by

Fadeaway World

By Fadeaway World Staff Larry Bird and Magic Johnson may have been archrivals since their college days — one that spilled over into the NBA, but it didn't erase the mutual respect they had for each other. One of the instances was when Bird was thoroughly devastated by the news of Magic's HIV diagnosis. It shook the Boston Celtics legend, and in an interview in 2012, he revealed his reaction to the news. “Magic's agent (Lon Rosen) calls me and tells me about the announcement ahead of time. I said, ‘I gotta talk to him right now.' And Lon goes, ‘I don't know. He's going through all this stuff ri…

Read More