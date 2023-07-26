MAGA rioter who smashed window Ashli Babbitt tried to force through found guilty: report

Published by

Raw Story

A Kentucky man who smashed the window that Ashli Babbitt tried to crawl through during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been found guilty, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. “Chad Barrett Jones, 45, of Mount Washington, Ky., was captured on video as part of a group of Donald Trump supporters cursing U.S. Capitol Police officers who were standing outside the glass doors to the Speaker's Lobby while members of Congress were preparing to evacuate as rioters neared,” reported Tom Jackman. “Behind the glass were chairs and tables, and also an armed Capitol Police lieutenant, Michae…

Read More