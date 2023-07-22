Towleroad Gay News

Malaysia cancels music festival after The 1975’s Matty Healy kisses male bandmate

Published by
Euronews (English)

British bank The 1975 have fallen foul of Malaysian authorities by protesting against the country's strict anti-homosexual laws. Lead singer Matty Healy sparked fury within the government by attacking the anti-gay legislation and kissing a male bandmate during their performance at the start of the Good Vibes Festival last night. Healey used profanity in his speech before kissing bass player Ross MacDonald. Footage of the fiasco was posted on social media and sparked a backlash in the predominantly Muslim nation. In response, 's Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil described…

