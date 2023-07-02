Man Named in Supreme Court’s Gay Wedding Website Ruling is Married to a Woman and Never Even Contacted the Web Designer: Report

Published by
Radar Online
The Colorado web designer who the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday could refuse to make wedding websites for gay couples cited a request from a “flabbergasted” straight man who says he never even asked to work with her, RadarOnline.com has learned. The U.S. Supreme Court recently handed down a ruling in a case involving a Christian graphic artist who refused to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. The court ruled 6-to-3 in favor of the artist, Lorie Smith, who argued that her actions were protected under the First Amendment's right to freedom of speech. The case began in 2016 when Smit…