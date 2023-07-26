Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs laws banning conversion therapy for minors

Published by

The Detroit News

DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Wednesday two bills banning the use of so-called conversion therapy on minors, prohibiting a form of counseling or therapy seeking to get gay, lesbian or transgender individuals to change their sexual orientation or gender identity. Michigan becomes the 22nd state in that nation to ban the practice. “As a mom of a member of the community and a proud, lifelong ally, I am grateful that we are taking action to make Michigan a more welcoming, inclusive place,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Let's continue working together to ensure anyone can ‘make it…

