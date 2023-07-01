Moms for Liberty blasted as ‘Klanned Karenhood’ by protesters in Philadelphia

Published by

Raw Story

Moms for Liberty, the far-right group seeking to control school boards and school curricula across the country, gathered in Philadelphia on Friday for a convention featuring former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and a number of other Republican candidates and officials effusing praise for their mission. But outside the Philadelphia Marriott, it was a different story, as protesters raged against their presence, reported The Daily Beast. “While many of the protesters were natives of the City of Brotherly Love, others revealed they'd traveled long distances to join the opposit…

Read More