More than a million attend renowned Cologne Pride parade

Published by

DPA

More than a million people took to the streets in Cologne, western Germany, on Sunday for the city’s renowned annual Pride parade. Around 60,000 people participated in the actual parade in sweltering temperatures in the city centre, accompanied by music and floats, according to the organizers. With around 230 registered groups, the parade forms part of the two-week long Cologne Pride and was longer than ever, organizers said. Cologne Pride is one of the largest events for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) community in Europe. In Germany, only the celebrations…

Read More