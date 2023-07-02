Need to Get Plan B or an HIV Test Online? Facebook May Know About It

Published by

Kaiser Health News

Looking for an at-home HIV test on CVS' website is not as private an experience as one might think. An investigation by The Markup and KFF Health News found trackers on CVS.com telling some of the biggest social media and advertising platforms the products customers viewed. And CVS is not the only pharmacy sharing this kind of sensitive data. We found trackers collecting browsing- and purchase-related data on websites of 12 of the U.S.' biggest drugstores, including grocery store chains with pharmacies, and sharing the sensitive information with companies like Meta (formerly Facebook); Google,…

