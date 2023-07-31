O’Shae Sibley, Brooklyn man slain in clash over voguing, used his talent as a professional dancer to teach and advocate for social change

Published by

New York Daily News

O’Shae Sibley, the Brooklyn dancer slain in a clash with a group of Muslim men who said that they were offended by his voguing, used his art of movement to affirm his identity as a gay man and as an advocate for social justice. The 28-year-old Brownsville resident was murdered Saturday night in Midwood after fight with a group of men who said his dancing offended their faith, but to those who knew him and his talents, he was awe-inspiring. Sibley was a favorite of director and choregrapher Kemar Jewel, who has worked with the Philidelphia-born dancer for more than a decade and described him as…

