Peruvian court opens door to legally recognize same-sex couples



Reuters Published by

LIMA (Reuters) – A Peruvian high court has ordered same-sex unions to be legally registered in public records, marking a victory for the LGBTQ community in a country that has been reluctant to recognize gay couples. The ruling, published on Friday, followed a case brought by a gay Peruvian citizen who sued the registration office for refusing to record her 2019 marriage overseas, saying her constitutional rights were violated. Representatives of the office were not immediately available for comment. Peru is one of the few countries in Latin America that has not recognized same-sex marriage, th…

Read More