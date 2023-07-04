Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Powder prompting White House evacuation may be cocaine: report

Leave a Comment

684922 origin 1
Published by
AlterNet

On Sunday night, July 2, the was briefly evacuated after a white powder was found inside. The Washington, D.C. Fire Department, however, found that the powder was not a type of explosive and that no one was in any physical danger. According to Washington Post sources, a preliminary test indicated that the powder was . Post reporters Peter Hermann and Tyler Pager explain, “A spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said the substance is undergoing further testing to determine what it is, and authorities are looking into how it got into the White House. He said the…

Read More

Related Posts