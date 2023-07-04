Powder prompting White House evacuation may be cocaine: report

Published by

AlterNet

On Sunday night, July 2, the White House was briefly evacuated after a white powder was found inside. The Washington, D.C. Fire Department, however, found that the powder was not a type of explosive and that no one was in any physical danger. According to Washington Post sources, a preliminary test indicated that the powder was cocaine. Post reporters Peter Hermann and Tyler Pager explain, “A spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said the substance is undergoing further testing to determine what it is, and authorities are looking into how it got into the White House. He said the…

Read More