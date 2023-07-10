Rep. George Santos compares himself to civil rights hero Rosa Parks because he refused to sit in the back of Congress

Published by

New York Daily News

Rep. George Santos says he's the new Rosa Parks — because he wouldn't go sit in the back of Congress. The controversial Long Island Republican absurdly compared himself to the civil rights icon, who famously challenged segregation by refusing to move to the back of a public bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1956. “Guess what: Rosa Parks didn't sit in the back, and neither am I gonna sit in the back,” Santos, 34, told Mike Crispi Unafraid, a rightwing podcast. The controversial Long Island Republican was discussing his face-off with Sen. Mitt Romney in February ahead of President Biden's State of …

