Rinkevics sworn in as Latvian president, first gay EU head of state

Edgars Rinkevics, Latvia's longest-serving foreign minister, today became the first openly gay head of state in the European Union. As he was sworn in as the country's new president, pledged to fight for inclusion and equality. During his inaugural address to the parliament, which elected him on 31 May, he said he would use his limited powers to influence legislation and shape public opinion to make Latvia a more inclusive and egalitarian country. “Latvia is a sovereign, free and democratic country. But it must be legal and fair for all. Every person in Latvia, its citizens, must feel that the…

