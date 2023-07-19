Rishi Sunak apologises for ‘horrendous’ treatment of LGBT people in the military

Published by

Euronews (English)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday apologised on behalf of the government for the “horrendous” treatment of LGBT people in the military until they were allowed to serve in the year 2000. “The banning of LGBT people from serving in our armed forces until the year 2000 was an appalling failure of the British state,” the Conservative leader told parliament. “During this time, many have suffered the most horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic harassment, while courageously serving this country,” he continued. “Today, on behalf of the British state, I apologise,” Rishi Sunak sa…

