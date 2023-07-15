San Diego’s new Border Patrol chief is an out member of LGBTQ community, and that is part of what informs her priorities

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's new Border Patrol Chief has several priorities stepping into her role, but the most important is the safety of agents and migrants. Patricia McGurk-Daniel, a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, sat down with reporters on Friday morning to talk about her plans after she was tapped to move from the Yuma Sector to the San Diego Sector to take over for retired Chief Aaron Heitke. “One of my first jobs is going to the front lines and listening to my employees,” she said. “That includes my radio operators, that includes my mechanics, that includes agents on the front l…

Read More