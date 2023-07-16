Towleroad Gay News

Soccer-While women’s soccer boasts fierce LGBT advocates, FIFA reviews transgender rules

Published by
Reuters

By Lori Ewing MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – U.S. soccer veteran Megan Rapinoe raised the ire of retired tennis great Martina Navratilova when she said this week she would “absolutely” support a trans woman playing on the American squad. The inclusion of athletes in women's events is one of the most contentious and divisive issues in sport with World Athletics and World Aquatics among global federations that have tightened their rules in recent months. The Women's World Cup which kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand will feature some of the fiercest advocates for LGBT ri…

