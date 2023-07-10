Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

This Gen-Z Maryland lawmaker has a ‘bold, progressive vision’ as US House candidate: report

Leave a Comment

685426 origin 1
Published by
AlterNet

Many Democratic strategists are wondering how will affect their party's prospects in the years ahead. Their hope is that Gen-Z will lean Democratic, but the youth vote is a risky strategy. The (DNC) hoped that younger voters would give 1972 presidential nominee George McGovern a huge victory. Instead, President defeated him by a landslide. One Gen-Z Democrat with high hopes for his generation and his party is 26-year-old Maryland State Rep. Joe Vogel, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives via Maryland's 6th Congressional D…

Read More

Related Posts