Thomas Jefferson University president who ‘liked’ controversial tweets resigns

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Thomas Jefferson University President Mark Tykocinski, who came under fire less than three months ago for liking controversial tweets about COVID-19 vaccines and gender reassignment surgery for children on his official presidential Twitter account, resigned from his leadership position this week after only a year in the job, the school announced. In an email to the university community Thursday, Joseph G. Cacchione, Jefferson’s CEO, said that Tykocinski is exiting the leadership role “to focus on his research and clinical translation efforts” but would remain a full professor. H…

Read More