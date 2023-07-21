Tony Bennett, legendary American singer, dies at age 96



Reuters

By Bill Trott (Reuters) -Tony Bennett, the smooth American singer who had an enduring hit with “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and remained perpetually cool enough to win over younger generations of fans well into the 21st century, died on Friday, his publicist said. Bennett was 96. He died at his home in New York City of age-related causes, his publicist Sylvia Weiner said in a statement. No less than Frank Sinatra called the former singing waiter “the best singer in the business” after he became a star in the 1950s. Bennett went on to win 20 Grammy awards, including a lifetime achievement…

