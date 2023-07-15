Vandals strike twice at N.J. cafe that flies pride banners

Published by

NJ.com

Vandals struck twice this week at a cafe in West Orange, smashing windows and splattering paint on two gay pride banners that hang in the front of the building, police said. Harper’s Cafe on South Valley Road was closed on Friday while the owner cleaned up after two nights of vandalism. There were fresh sheets of plywood on the front door, and paint smears across the front window, which had been shattered by a brick on Thursday night. “We are choosing to close for the time being while we make repairs to the damage,” the owner posted on Facebook. No one answered the phone at the cafe Friday aft…

