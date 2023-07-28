Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Watch: Ex-GOP strategist lays out reasons why DeSantis’ campaign is ‘free falling to the dumps’

Leave a Comment

687258 origin 1
Published by
AlterNet

Florida Gov. ' cheerleaders had high hopes for his presidential campaign, touting him as the GOP's best chance to move on from former President in 2024. But in poll after poll, Trump has had considerable leads among Republican primary voters. Polls released in late July have found the Florida governor trailing Trump by 43 percent (Morning Consult), 36 percent (The Economist/), 44 percent (Rasmussen) or 40 percent (/HarrisX). That isn't to say that a Trump nomination is written in stone or that DeSantis doesn't have plenty of time to turn things …

Read More

Related Posts