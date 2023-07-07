Towleroad Gay News

Watch: Kentucky cops release KKK member who pulled a loaded gun on LGBTQ protest. ‘Raw Story’ Gets Body Cam Footage

When Officer William Stewart arrived on the scene of a pro-LGBTQ rally on June 3 in Corbin, Ky., he found a self-identified member menacing rally-goers with a loaded handgun. “Take your gun off!” Stewart said to 43-year-old KKK member Clayton Segebart, who puts his handgun on the ground. “He's got a gun! He's been trying to f—— shoot someone!” a protester yelled at the officer. But the dramatic scene, captured in a 15-minute police bodycam video obtained by Raw Story through a Kentucky Open Records Act request, didn't result in any arrests. Instead, Stewart decided not press c…

