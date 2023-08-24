2,000 athletes expected to participate in Hong Kong’s embattled Gay Games, 10k fewer than originally hoped

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

Around 2,000 athletes are expected to participate in the upcoming 2023 Gay Games, according to the organisers of the international LGBT-friendly sporting event. However, the updated number of participants is significantly lower than the original estimation of 12,000. Lisa Lam, co-chair of Gay Games Hong Kong (GGHK), told local media during a luncheon on Wednesday that 2,000 participants from 40 countries will join the Gay Games set to take place in 3 to 11 November, including corporate teams. “The registration number is good for now. We will keep up the momentum,” Lam said in Chinese. The athl…

Read More