‘Bottoms’ review: In a queer ‘Fight Club’ with a side of ‘Heathers,’ the jokes and punches fly

Published by
Chicago Tribune

The wide, bright, satiric world of “Bottoms,” director and co-writer Emma Seligman's second feature, expands and contracts as needed. One minute it's a sincere portrait of a teen friendship between the equally uncool and marginalized PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri, Hulu's “The Bear”). They're queer, witty and a little heartbreaking, and not only because they refer to themselves as “ugly” and “losers” when they're plainly not. Then, on a dime, Seligman and co-screenwriter Sennott change the key and start tossing whole chunks of “” and “” into a mini-Ninja blender, …

