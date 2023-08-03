Towleroad Gay News

DeSantis allies abolish all diversity, equity and inclusion programs from Disney World district

Published by
AlterNet

In the past, what was once Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District in Central Florida had strong DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) programs. But that changed on Tuesday, August 1, when all DEI programs were abolished in what is now the . The (AP) reports that the District officially announced that the programs were being eliminated along with any job duties related to them. “Also axed were initiatives left over from when the District was controlled by Disney supporters, which awarded contracts based on goals of achieving racial o…

