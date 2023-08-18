Euronews Culture’s Film of the Week: ‘Strange Way of Life’, Pedro Almodóvar’s queer longing Western

Pedro Almodóvar's new film, Extraña forma de vida (Strange Way of Life), is a 31-minute queer Western that not only dances in the shadow of Brokeback Mountain, but is the shortest half hour you'll ever experience inside a cinema. Why must you tease us so, Pedro? Set in a desert town near the Mexican border, Strange Way of Life stars Ethan Hawke as Sheriff Jake and Pedro Pascal as rancher Silva, who pays an unexpected visit to his former lover after they parted ways 25 years ago. Simple enough but, because this is Almodóvar, you can imagine that sex and violence are peeking around the corner. W…

