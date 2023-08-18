Ex-Trump administration officials target corporate diversity efforts



Reuters Published by

By Daniel Wiessner (Reuters) – Activision Blizzard Inc and Kellogg Co have joined a growing list of major U.S. companies to face claims from a group founded by former Trump administration officials that efforts to diversify their workforces amount to illegal discrimination. America First Legal this week urged the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to investigate Activision's alleged use of gender and racial preferences in hiring and internship programs, after lodging a similar complaint against Kellogg last week. America First has filed complaints with the EEOC involving Starb…

Read More